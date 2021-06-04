Get 60% off the first month of Ubisoft's game subscription service

You might not know that Ubisoft, like EA and Microsoft, has its own game subscription service called Ubisoft+. The idea here is that you get full access to the ultimate editions of Ubi games as soon as they're released, as well as the 100+ games in the publisher's back catalogue - including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six and many more franchises and one-off games.

Normally this costs $15/£13 per month, but until June 22nd your first month of the service has been reduced by 60%. This makes it one of the cheapest ways to "rent" new Ubisoft games like Assassins Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising, letting you try these games for a month for just $6/£5.20.

As well as the games, their expansions and DLC season passes, Ubisoft+ also comes with a new raft of in-game items and whatnot each month, so there are some benefits to sticking around if you're a massive fan of, say, Rainbow Six or Watch Dogs.

Interestingly, as well as playing the games on your own PC, you can also stream some of the games via Google Stadia or Luna, letting you play on a wide range of devices like mobile phones, TVs and laptops, although as always there'll be more input lag and worse graphical fidelity than playing the games natively on your own machine.

At this price, if you're able to finish just one game in your month then you'll have come out ahead; just remember to cancel the subscription once you've finished and don't let it automatically renew if you're not actually making use of it.

Have you used Ubisoft+ before - do you think it's a reasonable deal? Let us know in the comments; I'm curious to hear your thoughts as someone that tends to buy games standalone rather than subscribing to services that bundle games together for a monthly fee.