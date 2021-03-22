Get a 1TB Crucial MX500 SSD for its lowest price ever

Amazon UK have kicked off their Spring Sale today, and with it hundreds of deals on all kinds of PC gaming hardware, including a metric truck ton of SSD deals. I'll be highlighting some more over the coming days, but I wanted to kick off with this deal on the excellent 1TB models of Crucial's MX500 SSD, which has dropped from £90 to its lowest ever price of £73 today.

Crucial's MX500 is one of the best value SATA SSDs around these days. It's a great budget alternative to Samsung's 860 Evo and new 870 Evo, but in recent years its smaller size capacities have often been gazumped by WD's stupidly good value NVMe drive, the Blue SN550. Today's deal, however, makes its 1TB model a very tempting proposition for those who want a big SATA drive that doesn't break the bank.

There's also a very good deal on their wallet-friendly NVMe drive at the moment, too, the Crucial P2. I'm just in the middle of testing this successor to Crucial's P1, and while its random write speeds aren't quite as fast as WD's Blue SN550, its random read speeds are quite a way out in front - 54MB/s versus the SN550's 44MB/s. In fact, it's pretty much on par with Samsung's recently released 980 SSD, which is pretty good going considering the P2's 1TB model is currently an even more tantalising £71 at the moment.

This is an even bigger saving than the MX500 deal, as the Crucial P2 has been stuck at £100 for the last couple of months, and rarely dropped below it at the end of last year. Indeed, today's deal price actually beats the P2's Black Friday price of £85 by quite some margin, making it a good time to buy it if you've got a compatible motherboard.

The P2's 500GB and 250GB size capacities are also worth considering if you're after a slightly smaller NVMe drive, as these are cheaper than their WD Blue SN550 counterparts right now (which are currently going for £37 and £53 apiece). The 1TB Blue SN550, meanwhile, is a decent £88 in Amazon's Spring sale, but it has been cheaper in the past. The SN550 is still a great SSD, but right now the 1TB Crucial P2 is definitely a better deal.