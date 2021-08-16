Get a 1TB TeamGroup MP33 Pro NVMe SSD for just $87

TeamGroup is perhaps best known for their RAM, but the Taiwanese company also makes a solid line of SSDs. Today, their budget MP33 Pro NVMe SSD has been reduced on Amazon, dropping from $100 to $87 for a 1TB capacity drive.

That's a great price for a drive of this size that can reach read speeds of up to 2100MB/s and write speeds of up to 1700MB/s - and it's about four times and three times faster, respectively, than the fastest SATA drives on the market. This makes it a great choice for a media or game storage drive, where the fast sequential speeds make copying large files around very rapid indeed. Random speeds are also competitive, so game load times should be marginally better than your average SATA drive.

There's no DRAM cache here, making this best suited for use as a second drive in a system rather than as the primary drive for your OS (e.g. Windows). That's because random write speed is harder to sustain without a DRAM cache. Still, it would be unheard of to see an SSD with a DRAM at this price point, so this isn't a deal-breaker for me personally. If you're in the market for a primary / OS drive, then I'd recommend taking a look at our roundup of the best gaming SSDs for some ideas!

Looking at the price history on Amazon, we've seen drops to $94 before, but these have normally only lasted a few days - and this is still a historic low price. If you're in the market for a new capacious drive, this is a great shout.

