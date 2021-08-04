Get a 2021 Razer Book 13 ultraportable laptop for £670 off RRP

The Razer Book 13 is a super-portable laptop capable of light gaming and serious productivity work, courtesy of Intel's suprisingly capable 11th-gen Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. Pair that with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13-in 4K touch screen (yes, really) and you're left with a uniquely powerful ultralight laptop that can get even stronger when hooked up to an external GPU and desktop-grade peripherals. Today, the best possible spec of this machine has dropped from its RRP of £1999 to £1329, some £314 beyond the best price we've ever seen for this model.

The first thing I noticed when researching the Razer Book 13 for this piece was the reviews for it. They're seriously glowing, a rarity for what is ostensibly a 'work laptop'. Of course, the secret is that Intel's Iris Xe graphics built into its 11th-gen Core i7 processors are actually surprisingly good, capable of running esports games and classic titles at great frame-rates. That same processor also blazes through productivity tasks that 13-in laptops often struggle with, thanks to its efficient yet high-end processor.

It's backed with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 4K touchscreen which makes text incredibly crisp. After working on a 4K Dell XPS 15 laptop for a long time, it's hard to go back to grainier 1080p or even 1440p screens! The subtle detail here is that the screen is actually higher-res than normal 4K, thanks to a 16:10 aspect ratio that gives you more vertical real estate - 3840 x 2400 in all. This is awesome for reading web pages or multi-tasking, and is another one of those things that you'll quickly grow to rely on.

Beyond the performance and the screen, the Razer Book 13's design takes centre stage. Like other Razer laptops, it's made of metal and feels super sturdy, with a minimal design wrought in a rare silver colourway. There's RGB backlighting for the keys, but switch this off and you'd think was a mega-expensive work laptop... which it normally is, before this deal! Port selection is outstanding compared to more common fruit-flavoured laptops of this size, with HDMI 2.0, a micro-SD card slot, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a full-size USB and an honest-to-god headphone jack. Thunderbolt means you could connect an external GPU to this rig to multiply your graphics performance considerably, making it a great option for anyone that wants one machine that's both portable and powerful at different times of the day.

So if you're in the market for a 13-inch laptop, do consider this one. £1329 is a crazy-good price for a top-spec ultraportable that's still selling for £1999 at Razer's site and we haven't seen below £1644 before now.