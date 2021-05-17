Get a complete set of Razer PC peripherals for $69 / £69

Razer's Power Up bundle includes a Cynosa Lite keyboard, Viper mouse and Kraken X Lite headset, and right now you can pick it up for $69 / £69 - compared to $159 / £139 if you bought each item separately. That's a great deal, and a perfect budget pickup for anyone new to PC gaming.

Razer is one of the most popular PC peripheral makers on the planet, so this sort of bundle makes sense - it's attractively priced to get people into the Razer ecosystem, with its Chroma lighting and Synapse software, and the company probably makes decent enough margins elsewhere to let these peripherals go for a song - a state of affairs that you can take advantage of! Let's take a look at each part of the bundle in turn to see what you're getting for your seventy-ish currency units.

The Viper mouse is a surprise inclusion here, as this is Razer's top wired model. It boasts a lightweight ambidextrous design with a comfortable grip and great components throughout, including a bleeding-edge optical sensor, a flexible USB cable and buttons with optical switches to reduce click latency. The wireless version of this mouse, the Viper Ultimate, is my go-to choice for competitive shooters and I'm sure the wired Viper will serve you well too. (Fun fact: at £61, this mouse costs just £8 less than the entire Power Up bundle on Amazon UK right now. Madness!)

Next up is the Cynosa Lite keyboard. It's a membrane board, so it doesn't quite have the tactile feedback of a mechanical keyboard but it does feel softer under the finger and it sounds much quieter too. The Cynosa Lite comes with a full-size layout and single-zone RGB backlighting too, so you can stick with the traditional Razer green or choose your own favourite colour. Each of the keys are reprogrammable as well, so you can set up macros, rebind keys and just generally set up your keyboard just the way you like it.

The Kraken X Lite is an entry-level headset, but it still manages to pack in 7.1 surround sound - a rarity for something in this price range! The matte black design looks great, and the light weight of the headset also makes it easy to wear for hours on end. It uses a 3.5mm connection, so you can use this headset with your PC, plus consoles like the Switch, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. It's also got decent passive sound isolation, so you won't be disturbed by family members or housemates when you're playing games.

So all things considered, this is a very solid package for the money! You can definitely spend more on each peripheral and get an even better setup, but there are no real weak links here which is great to see for an entry-level bundle. The Viper is particularly strong - Katharine called it "one of the best ambidextrous gaming mice I've ever used" in her Viper review, and that jibes with my experience too. At the combined discount price of $69.99 / £69.99, this is a hard deal to pass up!