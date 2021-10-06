The roomy 2TB version of the Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD is going extremely cheap today over at Amazon, where it costs just £164 - a solid £62 off its normal price of £226. That's an insanely good price for one of the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSDs, especially on a high capacity drive like this one.

Note that the seller here is Amazon EU, but the price listed includes shipping and import duty, so you will not pay any more than the £163.53 - and in fact, if the import duty ends up being cheaper than expected, you may even get a refund from Amazon for the difference.

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is capable of more or less maxing out its PCIe 3.0 connection, delivering up to 3500MB/s reads and 3300MB/s writes. It's rare to see write speeds almost as fast as the read speeds, and random performance is excellent for a PCIe 3.0 drive too. Some PCIe 4.0 drives eclipse the 970 Evo Plus, but even the cheapest of these cost well in excess of £300! So paying £163 for one of the fastest PCIe 3.0 drives is a terrific bargain.

We actually run these drives over at Digital Foundry in our CPU and GPU test systems, and the 2TB capacity is just enough to keep every game that we use for testing installed plus our Windows 10 installation and a little free space for piece of mind. It's amazing how much youj can cram into a drive of this size, and with the extremely quick sequential read and write speeds you're never left waiting for long when it comes to file transfers. These NVMe drives are particularly great for content creators or anyone else that needs to deal with large files, as anyone copying 4K footage on a SATA-based SSD that's seven times slower can tell you.

So: a great price for one of the best-reviewed drives, from a company - Samsung - that more or less sets the standard for the rest of the SSD industry.

