Get a top-spec all-AMD gaming laptop for $1250 at Best Buy after $400 off

One of the fastest gaming laptops is a solid $400 off at Best Buy, bringing an Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition to just $1250. That's an awesome price* for a laptop that comes with top-end AMD components, including a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and RX 6800M graphics card, which for context should equal the performance of a good RTX 3080 gaming laptop.

*By comparison, the same laptop costs £1500 (equivalent to $1770) in the UK, so y'all Americans are getting darn lucky with this one.

This model also comes with a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a truly impressive screen: a 15.6-in 1080p 300Hz display, rated with a 3ms pixel response time and FreeSync support. Together with the CPU and GPU, you'll have an incredibly potent machine for playing games or crunching through content creation tasks.

Reviews of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition are uniformly positive, with coverage mentioning the excellent gaming performance, strong battery life (8 hours when not gaming) and the gamer-y but not too gamer-y design. The high refresh rate display also got special plaudits, thanks to the smoothness it provides in both desktop computing and in esports titles where you can reach this high of a refresh rate. The display can also automatically switch to 60Hz to save battery, e.g. if you're writing a blog post or something, which is a nice touch.

This is the best gaming laptop deal I've seen in the last week, and given that Amazon Prime Day just happened, that's a heck of a thing. Do check this out, and if you have any questions feel free to leave them below!