Get ahead in game audio with the luxurious Logitech G Pro X Wireless, now £110 / $100 off for Prime Big Deal Days

Few gaming headsets weave together top sound quality, sustained comfort, and clean mic input as deftly as the Logitech G Pro X Wireless. As such, it usually costs a bundle, but with Prime Big Deal Days administering some cuts, it’s going cheaper right now. A lot cheaper: on Amazon UK, it’s down to £110, a full 50% off the RRP. Amazon US, meanwhile, has it down from $230 to $130.

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless is, you will surely be shocked to hear, the wireless version of the Logitech G Pro X. Former hardware ed Katharine (RPS in peace) called the latter the best gaming headset of its time, noting the comfort of its velour-adorned earcups, which can pump out rich, detailed sound even on the default settings. Katharine’s dead now – to us – but the G Pro X and G Pro X Wireless live on as ideal examples of headsets done right.

UK deal:

US deal:

The only potentially non-excellent thing here is the battery life. 20 to 23 hours from typical usage is fine, but I’ve personally become accustomed to the 300-plus hour uptime of my HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless (which isn’t on sale, tragically) and am not sure that I could go back. If you haven’t been spoiled as such, though, don’t let that put you off; the G Pro X Wireless sounds just as good, if not better, and certainly has a superior mic to the Cloud Alpha Wireless.

As today is the final day of Prime Big Deal Days, though, that lower price won’t be around forever. You’ll also need access to the lowered prices via Amazon Prime, either in the form of a full subscription or the temporary free trial.