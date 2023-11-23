Get almost 40% off the Meta Quest 2 this Black Friday, plus £/$50 in Amazon credit

VR might not have revolutionised the games industry as its early advocates predicted, but it has spawned a whole new way of playing games, which is arguably far more interesting. We've reached the point where if you don't own a VR headset, you're missing out on some genuinely fantastic titles, from stone cold masterpieces like Half-Life: Alyx, to exciting experiments like The Last Clockwinder and the 7th Guest. Luckily, you can get one of the best VR headsets around for a heavy discount this Black Friday, and you'll also get some Amazon credit on top. Bargain!

The headset in question is the Meta Quest 2, which is currently jostling with its successor the Quest 3 best all-round VR headset on the market. Technically, the Quest 3 is the superior device, boasting clearer optics, higher specs, improved passthrough and innovative mixed reality technology. It's a fantastic piece of kit. But mixed reality is waiting on its killer app, and while the coloured passthrough is a significant improvement, Meta is a ways off perfecting the image yet.

Meanwhile, the Quest 2 is still a very good headset in its own right. It's super comfortable compared to the original Quest, its touch controllers are light, sleek, and responsive. It's standalone VR experience is excellent, and largely responsible for giving VR what mainstream appeal it has, and it boasts a wide library of games for you to choose from. Plus, like all Quest headsets, you can link it to your PC to access Steam's even bigger VR library, and play more graphically intense VR games like Alyx.

At standard prices, the Quest 2 retails for roughly £80 less than the Quest 3, which would personally push me toward the newer model. But Amazon's Black Friday discount brings the price of the Quest 2 down from £399.99 in the UK and $399.99 in the US, to £248.45 in the UK and $246.51 in the US, making it significantly than the Quest 3. At that price, the Quest 2 becomes a much more viable prospect again. If you've not dipped a toe into VR yet, this is absolutely the headset to get.

As mentioned, purchasing the Quest 2 on this deal also nets you £/$50 in Amazon credit. For UK buyers, this bonus is added automatically, but US customers need to add the code META50 at the checkout, so don't forget that, lovely American readers!