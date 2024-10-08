Get an Asus RTX 4060 Ti for its lowest-ever price in the Prime Big Deal Days sale

It’s a stubborn little beggar, but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti’s pricing has been dragged down enough in recent months that it’s now a far tastier prospect than it was at launch. Now, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale has a twin-fan Asus model down to £340 in the UK – the lowest this particular graphics card has ever been, and as far as I can tell, the least you’d have to pay for a brand-new RTX 4060 Ti in the current market.

I haven’t benchmarked the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Evo OC Edition specifically, but performance differences between third-party designs are usually minimal, and the MSI model I original tested confirmed the RTX 4060 Ti as a capable mid-ranger that can tackle 1440p and 1080p alike.

Best of all, it’s a relatively inexpensive route into Nvidia’s RTX goodies, which range from AMD-spanking ray tracing performance to the best-in-class DLSS upscaler, as well as DLSS 3 frame generation in the games that support it. Which might be more than you think, as by my count, there are about half as many games with DLSS 3 playable right now as there games with ray tracing. Which is quite something, when the latter has been around four years longer.

For any Stateside readers just waking up, unfortunately there’s no equivalent deal on Amazon US; the best I can find at the time of writing is the white version for $390. That’s only $10 less than what it’s been selling for in recent weeks, though at least it doesn’t need a Prime account to take advantage of the deal, like that UK price does. That £340 price is likely to shoot back up quick, too, as Prime Big Deal Days ends tomorrow, October 9th.