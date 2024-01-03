Get an electric standing desk for £76 with this Amazon UK deal

Electric standing desks continue to drop in price, with this deal on the Sanodesk EP1 offering a 110x60cm maple desk and matching white frame for £76. This is an awesome price for a standing desk, even a relatively compact one like this.

This particular model isn't one that's passed through Digital Foundry's Bristol HQ, but I've had the chance to look at several similar budget models over the past few years and I've always been impressed with the quality, usability and general reliability of what I've tried. I guess that, when it comes down to it, adding two electric motors and a controller to a desk is a fairly trivial problem to solve, and once you've got a design that works then the only thing left to compete on is price - hence these budget offerings.

That's a good thing, as standing desks can be a really nice ergonomic improvement over their static counterparts. Mixing sitting and standing makes me feel a lot better over the course of a day, and I've heard similar sentiments from other coworkers.

Having a height-adjustable desk is useful in other regards too. It's awesome to be able to just press a button to raise the desk if you want to temporarily store a chair underneath, or slide a racing cockpit in.

It's also handy for moving the desk, as though the whole thing weighs more than a standard desk, you can at least compress it to smaller dimensions, allowing it to fit through doors and in moving vans more easily - though disassembly is also pretty straightforward, taking only a few minutes in my (repeated) experience.

I think these discount standing desks have been popular RPS deals in the past, so if you've picked one up - or another standing desk! - I'd be curious to hear your thoughts in the comments below.