The Asus Tuf Gaming A15 is a great value gaming laptop that attracted warm reviews for its design and performance, and today it's also the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we can find*. The A15 FA506QR-HN006T specification, which includes a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, is down to just £1250 at Overclockers after a £150 reduction.

Asus has long been one of the doyens of gaming laptops, and the A15 shows a typically modern design with relatively narrow bezels surrounding a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display. The Ryzen 7 5800H processor inside provides great battery life and strong gaming performance, especially with a 95W RTX 3070 onboard. The A15 comes with a sizeable 90Wh battery which helps its longevity, while a reinforced chassis allows the laptop to survive MIL-STD-810H tests of shock, vibration, temperature, humidity, altitude and solar radiation... we're guessing the first two are probably the most relevant dangers there!

The A15 hasn't had an outing at Rock Paper Shotgun, but last year's model was reviewed by Digital Foundry boss Rich Leadbetter over at RPS sister site Eurogamer. That review was titled 'premium performance at a mid-range price point' , and focused on the strength of AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs. The new Ryzen 5000 models are even stronger, making this year's A15 an even better choice - especially at this reduced price.

*If you can find a cheaper new RTX 3070 gaming laptop, do let me know! I looked on Amazon, Scan and Overclockers, but perhaps there's something lurking elsewhere? If you find a better deal, perhaps we'll feature it in an upcoming post at RPS.

What do you think of the A15? Is this a good deal? Let me know in the comments and we'll see you next time.