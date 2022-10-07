Get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for £1400

It's not every day that you see a top-end gaming laptop for £598 off, especially not when it's a 15-in RTX 3080 model from MSI. This GP66 Leopard is one of the fastest gaming laptops on the market, with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and a 144Hz screen - not to mention that flagship-grade graphics card.

It normally retails for a cool £1998, but today Laptops Direct has discounted it to £1399.97, making it the cheapest RTX 3080 laptop we can find right now.

MSI's laptops tend to offer a good mixture of slim designs and powerful internals, and the GP66 Leopard is no different. Reviews write of its excellent value, strong gaming performance and good keyboard, which make it a good everyday performer as well as a gaming champion. The 1080p 144Hz IPS display is also quite bright, with good colour accuracy and decent response times (laptop displays typically trail monitors in this regard).

The combination of the Core i7 11800H CPU and RTX 3080 is particularly potent given the relatively modest 1080p screen resolution, with AAA games typically running at around 100fps even with maxed settings, and you could easily get away with hooking up this laptop to a 1440p or even 4K display if you preferred a higher-res image and were willing to drop quality settings slightly.

Overall then, it's a strong gaming laptop and certainly the cheapest to come with Nvidia's flagship-grade RTX 3080 laptop graphics card. If you're in the market for a strong gaming performer and you like the look of this one, then this £1400 price point can't be beat.