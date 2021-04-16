If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Get Razer's £500 gaming chair for free with this RTX 2080 Super laptop

The bundle also includes a free keyboard, headset, water bottle and backpack, all for £1800
Razer's Iskur gaming chair

Yes, you read that correctly. Thanks to a positively bonkers deal over at Ebuyer in the UK right now, you can currently get loads of extra Razer goodies for free (including their £500 Iskur gaming chair) when you buy their RTX 2080 Super-powered Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop. I mean, £1800 would be a pretty decent price for an RTX 2080 Super laptop by itself, let alone a laptop, a great big whacking chair, a keyboard, a headset, a water bottle and a backpack. That's just madness. It doesn't seem to be a weird database malfunction either, as the deal has been live since yesterday afternoon.

I'm actually testing the Razer Iskur gaming chair as I type. I've been parking myself in it for a couple of weeks now, and it's definitely a lot more comfortable than my old office chair I bought from Ikea. It's a big old thing - I'm not sure I'm actually heavy enough to really make full use of its tilt feature, for example, as I have to properly push back from the tips of my toes instead of just leaning back like I can on my Ikea chair - but my back does feel pretty supported by it thanks to its built-in lumbar support. No naff lumabar pillows here, no sir.

I'm also very much a fan of its four dimensional arm rests, which is a big upgrade from my old Ikea chair, as this only had fixed arm rests. With the Iskur, however, I can move them up and down, in and out, and change the angle of them. I'll be writing up my full assessment of it soon, but if after a year from working from home you feel like both your laptop and your chair setup could do with an upgrade, I'd strongly recommend taking a punt on it.

Indeed, as I mentioned up the top, £1800 would be a good price for an RTX 2080 Super gaming laptop alone, but all this extra free stuff makes it crazy good value. Indeed, the laptop itself is no slouch either, as in addition to the RTX 2080 Super graphics chip you also get an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, backed up by Razer's excellent 17.3in, 1920x1080, 300Hz display, too. That's a great set of specs for the price, and could easily replace your entire desktop if you wanted it to.

So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your home office setup, this is definitely worth looking into - just hurry before someone realises they've entered the wrong crazy Razer name into the deals database...

