Get Stellaris for just $1 in Humble's latest bundle

Stellaris is one of the best strategy games around on PC, but Paradox's grand 4X space epic can be a daunting prospect if you're new to the genre. Happily, the latest Humble Bundle makes it incredibly easy to give it a go, as you can now pick up the base game for as little as 70p / $1. Indeed, the entire bundle is themed around the game, and those looking to truly immerse themselves in this galactic space opera can also get seven DLC packs for just £10 / $15. A true bargain if ever I saw one.

Running from now until March 24th, the Stellaris Discovery Bundle is a great jumping in point for Stellaris newcomers. As well as the base game, there's a mix of expansions, story packs and extra species packs to be had here, and you can see the full list below. Normally, this would all set you back a whopping $137 if you bought them all at normal price, but for the next two weeks you can grab them all for just £10 / $15.

"Its tussle of space civilizations is now vast and strange, all gene wars and synth rebellions alongside the more expected likes of imperialistic aliens, and it's a whole lot better set up for pacifistic play than it once was too. This empire has very much struck back."

~ an excerpt from our Stellaris entry in our Best Strategy Games list

It's not the complete Stellaris experience, admittedly. There are still three species packs missing (the Humanoids, Lithoids and Necroids), as well as the Distant Stars Story Pack and the most recent Federations expansion that was released last year. For the most part, though, you're pretty much covered, and should have more than enough to sink your teeth into before you run out of things to do. Without further ado, then, here's a brief rundown of everything you get in the bundle.

Pay 70p / $1 and you'll get:

Stellaris

Pay more than the average (£6.94 at time of writing) and you'll also get:

Stellaris: Utopia

Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack

Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack

Finally, pay the full £10.60 / $15 and you'll get everything above plus:

Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack

Stellaris: Apocalypse

Stellaris: MegaCorp

Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack

As always, you can decide how exactly how much you want to pay for the Stellaris Discovery Bundle, paying as much or as little as you like. You can also decide how much of your money goes to the developer, Paradox Interactive, Humble, or their chosen charities for the month, which are One Warm Coat and Girls Who Code this month, or you can choose your own.

