If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The ultimate compact gaming keyboard is 20% off today

Fnatic's Streak65 is fantastic, and at £88 it's cheaper than its rivals
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Good news, everyone: the Fnatic Streak65, one of the best compact mechanical keyboards, is 20% off at Amazon UK today. It's dropped from its usual price of £110 to just £87.99; for reference that's within £3 of the lowest price that we've ever seen for this model.

The Streak65 impressed Katharine when she reviewed it late last year, with its 65% size providing a good balance between maximising desk space while ensuring that all of the most keys are present and accounted for, including the all-important arrow keys (that are missing on 60% size keebs like the Ducky One2 Mini); there are also four macro keys on the right side.

The smaller size means more space for mousing, and also improves ergonomics - you can keep your hands in line with your arms, rather than splaying them wide as you'd normally do to use a full-size keyboard and mouse side-by-side. The Streak65 is also offered in a proper UK layout, complete with tall enter key and short left shift, a rarity for small form factor keyboards like this one.

Beyond the 65% form factor, Katharine also appreciated the low profile Speed Silver mechanical switches, which are super-fast for gaming while still feeling comfortable for typing. The keys have an actuation distance of just 1mm, making this a great choice for fast-paced games like Counter-Strike or Hades where you'll be pressing the same button several times in succession.

The Streak65 feels very well built for its size too, thanks to a metal frame that provides tons of rigidity - you wouldn't feel worried throwing this keyboard in your backpack if you fancied typing up a paper in the university café, for instance. (I'd also submit that the keyboard's RGB lighting is nice and bright - and of course, if you're not a fan of the rainbow wave that keyboard manufacturers like to use to demonstrate that a keyboard can turn any colour you desire, you can select a more restrained effect, a single colour or just turn the lighting off.)

Compared to other keyboards on the market, the Streak65 is priced quite competitively - similarly-specced models like the Corsair K65 and HyperX Origins Alloy Origins 60 are largely at that £110 mark, while the Asus ROG Falchion is at £150, so the Streak65's discounted £88 asking price is quite reasonable.

What do you think? Do you have a better compact keyboard deal to share? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for more peripheral deals in the near future!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Deals

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch