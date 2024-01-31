If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get this brilliant Ducky UK mechanical keyboard for 40% off

Highly recommended for newcomers and enthusiasts alike.

Ducky x Varmilo Miya 69 Pro
Image credit: Digital Foundry
Will Judd
Will Judd
Published on
3 comments

Ducky and Varmilo make some of the best keyboards in the scene, and the Miya 69 Pro is a brilliant keyboard that they've each played a part in. This 65% size mechanical retailed at £100 - a fair price for a reasonably high-end model like this - but today it's down to £59.99 at Overclockers, a sweet £40 discount.

This particular model comes with Cherry MX Brown switches, white backlighting and a snazzy 'Holy Flame' colourway that shifts from black to white with thick, premium PBT keycaps arranged in an ISO UK layout. I think it looks great, so if it catches your fancy, the affiliate link below has your name on it:

Cherry MX Brown switches are a good choice for most people, as they combine a medium/low actuation force (55g) with a tactile bump and no click. This makes this keyboard relatively quiet (for a mechanical) while still giving a good amount of feedback, making it easier to type with speed and accuracy. It's the switch type I always go for a safe default, and I'd recommend it for anyone that's interested in mechanical keyboards but doesn't want to dive into the deep end right away!

