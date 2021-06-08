If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Get up to 85% off games and DLC in Ubisoft's Far Cry sale

Including at least 80% off Far Cries 3 through 5, plus discounted DLC
Will Judd
Will Judd
Published on
Ahead of Ubisoft's June 12 'Forward' E3-adjacent live video game announcement stream, the company has discounted its popular Far Cry franchise games by up to 85%. This makes it a good time to play the earlier games in the series - and you still have time to beat one or two titles if Far Cry 6 releases in October as planned.

The headline discounts here are on the mainline Far Cry games, including 85% off Far Cry 3 (the Pacific island one), 80% off Far Cry 4 (the Himalayan one) and 85% off Far Cry 5 (the Montanan one). That means you can pick up the standard editions of all three for $18 in the US - not bad!

If you're really into your Far Cries, you can also consider the Gold Editions which bundle in some DLCs and other content for a slightly higher price. For example, Far Cry 5's Gold Edition includes the game, the 'Deluxe Pack' weapons, skins and vehicles, the full game of Far Cry 3 (?!) and three DLCs for $18, reduced from $90. DLC season passes for various Far Cry games are also available at a discount, if you've already got the main game on Uplay but fancy picking up the extra content.

It's also worth noting that Ubisoft are still offering 60% off the first month of their Ubisoft+ games subscription service, giving you temporary access to more than a hundred games for $6, then $15 thereafter. You can check out our post from last week detailing that particular deal!

Phew, that's just about everything for now. Stay tuned for more deals as we find them.

Will Judd

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

