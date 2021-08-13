ZeniMax games are up to 85% off in the GOG QuakeCon sale

With QuakeCon 2021 set to take place in a virtual fashion next week - and already being in the headlines thanks to an errant schedule listed a 'revitalized' Quake - GOG are offering some deep discounts on some of the best-known ZeniMax franchises including Fallout, Dishonored, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Quake and Wolfenstein.

It's a great chance to pick up some fantastic shooters and roleplaying games at bargain basement prices, from recent releases to all-time classics. Here are my personal highlights, plus a big link to the sale itself.

So - where to begin. Let's talk RPGs first. Fallout 1 and 2 are literally my favourite games of all time, with witty dialogue, satisfying turn-based isometric combat and a postapocalyptic setting that spawned tons of sequels - some great, some not so great. Fallout Tactics is a non-canon spinoff that's still well worth playing, with an option for real-time combat and a more streamlined storyline, while Fallout 3 and New Vegas showed that the leap to a first-person perspective in a 3D game world could work wonders. If you're a fan of the series but haven't played some of these titles, at a couple of quid apiece they're well worth picking up.

For something a little more recent, I've had a great time with the recent Wolfenstein releases. The New Order and The New Colossus are absolutely fantastic reimaginings of the older games, with a gripping alternative future setting, over-the-top weaponry and precisely the right amount of ridiculous plot points to keep things interesting (yup, I'm thinking about that moment in The New Colossus... amazing scene).

I could go into a heartfelt reminiscence about pretty much every title on this list, but no one wants to read that, so I'll just briefly say that Quake 2, The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind and Dishonored 1 and 2 are all well worth playing if you somehow missed them at the time.

For the full list of 45 games featured, check out the sale here and be sure to share your own recommendations in the comments below!