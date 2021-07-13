If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Get up to 85% off Japanese games in Humble's Big in Japan sale

Featuring Final Fantasy, Naruto, Dragon Ball and Yakuza, amongst others.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Calling all Japanese game fans: Humble is running a 'Big in Japan' sale right now with up to 85% off on titles from Japanese developers, from classic titles like Chrono Trigger and Devil May Cry to newer releases like Code Vein, Balan Wonderworld and Persona 5 Strikers.

I'm not a Japanese games expert - Katharine or Ed are probably much better bets! - but based on my regular consumption of RPS articles, I feel somewhat qualified to pick out a few highlights for you. Charming multi-threaded JRPG Octopath Traveler is half-off, so I'd probably start there, but I've also heard good things about the lovable cast of Persona 5 Strikers (33% off) and the Souls-like combat of Code Vein (67% off).

More games? More games! Balan Wonderworld got dragged on release but seems a bit more appealing at a little over a tenner, while Chrono Trigger is, I'm pretty sure, well worth six quid at 50% off. Devil May Cry 5 is another big name that I recognise but haven't played (forgive me!) but it seems well recommended by the likes of former guidester Dave and even features at #6 on the RPS best action games of 2020.

As well as a heaping handful of individual Japanese games, large parts of several big series have been discounted as well. Final Fantasy VII, VIII, IX, X, X-2, XII, XIII, XV and XV Episode Ardyn are all half-price, amongst others, while Dragon Ball Z Fighterz, Kakarot, Xenoverse and Xenoverse 2 are all steeply discounted, from 67% off to 85% off depending on the game.

The Naruto and Yakuza franchises have also seen big cuts, the latter of which I'm reliably informed is one of the best Japanese beat-'em-up slash RPGs going. The discounts here are anywhere from 35% to 75% off including the latest turn-based effort, Yakuza Like A Dragon at one of the best prices we've ever seen it at.

Altogether, it's a pretty comprehensive sale so it's well worth taking a look if you're a fan of Japanese settings, game designs or development studios!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Deals

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch