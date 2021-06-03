If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

3

Walkie-talkies, metal detectors and drama await in The Magnificent Trufflepigs today

Search for buried treasure in the pleasant English countryside
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
The Magnificent Trufflepigs - From first-person, your character looks across an old farm fence at some construction equipment and wind turbines.

First-person exploration, metal-detecting and a splash of drama - not a combo I would've picked, but certainly one I'm up for trying out. This is what awaits in The Magnificent Trufflepigs, a game that'll have you peacefully searching for buried treasures, while connecting with your childhood friend Beth over a walkie-talkie. Out today, it's developed by Thunkd, a studio founded by the lead designer of Everybody's Gone To The Rapture, and features the voice talents of Arthur Darvill, who you might recognise as Rory from Doctor Who.

My dad had a metal detector when I was a kid. Films and games really got my hopes up at how many cool things we'd find with it, but in reality you dig up an awful lot of metallic trash. In The Magnificent Trufflepigs, however, it seems your findings can draw the attention of the police. I hope that doesn't just mean it's dangerous trash.

The game has you playing as Adam, who returns to his childhood village to help Beth find a local treasure. You'll learn all about her history, and get to choose how you react to her. You'll experience friendship and intrigue, all while roaming around some beautiful country fields.

It looks like Firewatch, if Firewatch let you dig for treasure, which sound brill to me. It seems like the sort of thing I could happily spend a few hours with, chilling out while I listen to the narrative unfold. The fact that it constantly looks sunny and lovely is a little unrealistic for a British summer, though. I hope there's at least a few drops of rain.

The Magnificent Trufflepigs is out now on Steam, priced at £9/€9/$11 in its launch sale. It's also out on Nintendo Switch, and should be coming to the Epic Game Store, though the store page isn't up just yet.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch