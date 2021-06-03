Walkie-talkies, metal detectors and drama await in The Magnificent Trufflepigs today

First-person exploration, metal-detecting and a splash of drama - not a combo I would've picked, but certainly one I'm up for trying out. This is what awaits in The Magnificent Trufflepigs, a game that'll have you peacefully searching for buried treasures, while connecting with your childhood friend Beth over a walkie-talkie. Out today, it's developed by Thunkd, a studio founded by the lead designer of Everybody's Gone To The Rapture, and features the voice talents of Arthur Darvill, who you might recognise as Rory from Doctor Who.

My dad had a metal detector when I was a kid. Films and games really got my hopes up at how many cool things we'd find with it, but in reality you dig up an awful lot of metallic trash. In The Magnificent Trufflepigs, however, it seems your findings can draw the attention of the police. I hope that doesn't just mean it's dangerous trash.

The game has you playing as Adam, who returns to his childhood village to help Beth find a local treasure. You'll learn all about her history, and get to choose how you react to her. You'll experience friendship and intrigue, all while roaming around some beautiful country fields.

It looks like Firewatch, if Firewatch let you dig for treasure, which sound brill to me. It seems like the sort of thing I could happily spend a few hours with, chilling out while I listen to the narrative unfold. The fact that it constantly looks sunny and lovely is a little unrealistic for a British summer, though. I hope there's at least a few drops of rain.

The Magnificent Trufflepigs is out now on Steam, priced at £9/€9/$11 in its launch sale. It's also out on Nintendo Switch, and should be coming to the Epic Game Store, though the store page isn't up just yet.