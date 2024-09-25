Ghost Of Yotei announced as a samurai sequel to Ghost Of Tsushima

When you stare into the PlayStation Showcase, it stares also into you. Open world samurai action game Ghost Of Tsushima is getting a follow-up called Ghost Of Yotei, developers Sucker Punch have announced (or Ghost Of Yōtei, to include the technically-correct-but-annoying-to-reproduce-on-UK-keyboards diacritic that I will hereby drop to secure our sanity). It looks very picturesque and, like its predecessor, inspired by the Kurosawa showdowns of old. You can see for yourself in the trailer that acted as the finale of Sony's marketing show.

You'll be slitting throats as Atsu, a "wandering warrior" seemingly out for revenge. This time the game will be set in Hokkaido, Japan, we're told, in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a snowcapped mountain in the southwest of the island. The year is 1603, which is Japan's Edo period and much later than the first game's historical setting of the 13th century. Which is a more familiar setting in terms of Japanese history as depicted in modern media (well it is to me, at least).

"In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan," say the developers, "and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima..."

There's no strict PC confirmation yet, but considering the previous game eventually came to Steam in the form of the sparkly Director's Cut edition, we're guessing this will also make its way to our thundering beastrigs. Not sure if it too will be hobbled by the slightly irritating need to have a PSN account, as the first game did. We never did get around to reviewing it, but James did report that it runs quite well on the Steam Deck.

We're promised more details in the months to come "including details about Atsu’s journey and the people (and animals) she’ll meet along the way." Putting this parenthetical mention of animals together with the wolf in the above trailer, and I'm guessing our killer has some affinity with wildlife that will come in handy somehow. Atsu herself will be played by voice actor Erika Ishii, aka Valkyrie from Apex Legends, aka Dr Wenjie from Deathloop, aka the female player character Rook from the upcoming Dragon Age: The Veilguard.