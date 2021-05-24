If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Gigabyte's best ultrawide monitor is $400 on Amazon right now

The Gigabyte G34WQC is a 34-in 3440x1440 144Hz FreeSync model
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
a gigabyte g34wqc gaming monitor, an ultrawide model with several gaming features

Gigabyte makes some of the best value gaming monitors on the market, and today their popular G34WQC ultrawide is even better value than normal. This 34-in monitor has been reduced from $450 to $400 on Amazon, an excellent price for a monitor of this size and quality.

In terms of the specs, the Gigabyte monitor comes with a 34-in curved VA panel, with a 3440x1440 (21:9) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification, meaning it can accept an HDR signal and get reasonably bright (500 nits) to offer good contrast (~3000:1) between dark and light areas. Colour accuracy is also a strength, with coverage of 90% of the DCI P3 gamut and exceptional Delta-E values that makes this a great choice for colour-accurate work (if you have a colourimeter on hand to calibrate it - otherwise it's merely good).

The G34WQC is also a FreeSync Premium and G-Sync Compatible monitor, so you have a low-lag solution for tear-free gaming no matter which graphics card brand powers your PC. There's also a (somewhat rare) Black Frame Insertion feature that improves motion clarity, which can be great for games that run at high framerates. In general, this is a well-equipped monitor that gets great critical reviews and averages five stars on Amazon as well - not bad!

So what about alternatives? Ultimately, there are monitors out there that can get brighter, or operate at a higher refresh rate at the same resolution, but these models tend to cost considerably more - for example, the Odyssey G9 is amazingly immersive in ultrawide games, but oft retails for four figures. This 3440x1440 144Hz spec really is the sweet spot for ultrawides right now, and $400 is the best price I've seen for a very long time. The only similar monitor I can find is the admittedly good AOC CU34G2X, which looks to use the same 34-in panel, but it's $50 more expensive!

So - if you're mulling a monitor upgrade, consider the G34WQC. At $50 off its normal price, this is an awesome time to pick one up.

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Deals

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch