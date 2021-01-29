If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Give us the time-travelling gal pal Assassin's Creed TV show we deserve, you cowards

Eivor, Kassandra and Evie Frye should team up and go a murderin'
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Hardware Editor
Published
Artwork of Eivor, Evie Frye and Kassandra from the Assassin's Creed series

Every game and their dog seems to be getting a TV show these days. Just this week Crystal Dynamics announced a new Tomb Raider anime that will continue the reboot trilogy, but last year brought us news that Fallout's getting one too, as is Disco Elysium - and The Witcher, of course, already has one (which we've dissected in great detail). Assassin's Creed is in Netflix's sights as well, but having spent a good 100-odd hours in Assassin's Creed Valhalla recently, there is only one possible form an Assassin's Creed TV show should take: a time-travelling adventure show that stars Eivor, Kassandra and Evie Frye, because let's face it, they're the best protagonists the series has and together I know they'd sort the Templars right out. Let me explain.

