If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gloomwood's last update for 2022 opens the doors to its dodgy tavern

Getting a few rounds in
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A screenshot from Gloomwood showing one of the hunstman enemies slumped against the tavern wall

Creepy stealth fest Gloomwood snuck into early access a few months ago and made fans of immersive sims look out from under their hoods - but sadly the work-in-progress won't let you slip past its city gates. With Gloomwood’s final update for this year, though, you can at least nip in the local tavern now. Only, it seems there’s something pretty nasty dwelling inside its presumably one-star walls. Have a watch of the trailer below, and get us a Guinness and a packet of Golden Wonder from the bar. Ready salted, please.

Watch on YouTube
Gloomwood's local has a particularly nasty regular to contend with.

You can find the tavern at Gloomwood’s cliffs. The devs say that it contains the “deadliest foe you've yet to encounter”, and I don’t think they mean a bunch of students necking shots of Goldschläger. Unfortunately, once you’re inside the tavern you’ll find it’s a lock-in. You won’t be able to get out until you’ve bested the foe waiting for you, because they have the key. If you don’t fancy taking on whatever leary patron is prowling the tavern then you can always steal it from them instead. If you find the tavern tricky then there’s always the new Crescent Moon difficulty, which makes resources more plentiful and enemies easier.

Alice Bee had a go with Gloomwood back in September after the game launched into early access, and thought that it was very good despite feeling a bit short. “It's a grubby delight of a game full of as many nail-biting clutch moments as masterful plans you can set up and execute,” she said. “You can distract a guard by throwing a severed arm through a window just as easily as chucking a bottle into the corner, which is a wonderful thing to know about a game. But right now the fun stops just as you feel you're properly ready to get going.”

Gloomwood’s in early access on Steam for £16/$20/€17. You can read the notes for the tavern update here. Sneak a beermat into your cloak before we leave, will you? I collect them.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch