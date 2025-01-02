Go Fishing codes January 2025

Looking for all the latest Go Fishing codes to redeem this January? Go Fishing is the latest Roblox fishing game to hit the big time, with tens of thousands of active players working to catch all the rarest and unique fish on offer. And to do that, you need lots of Cash and lots of different Baits - both of which you can get for free by redeeming Go Fishing codes in-game.

Most new codes are released by the game's developer (Fishing Forum) on their official Discord server, but we've made your task easier by collecting up all the newest and currently active Go Fishing codes so you can redeem them all at once for tonnes of free goodies. And if you're unsure how to redeem codes, we'll explain how to redeem them below too!

In this guide:

All working Go Fishing codes

Here are all the current working codes in Go Fishing:

MERRYXMAS2024 : 2x Big Gifts

: 2x Big Gifts GOFISHING : 250x Cash

: 250x Cash FREEBAITS : 10x Grape Baits

: 10x Grape Baits 50KLIKES : 5x Gold Baits

: 5x Gold Baits ONEBAITONEFISH : 1x Rocket Bait

: 1x Rocket Bait CHRISTMAS2024: 3x Medium Gifts

Last updated: 2nd January 2025

How do I redeem codes in Go Fishing?

It's very easy to redeem codes in Go Fishing for free rewards. First, launch Go Fishing in Roblox, and then click the yellow "Shop" button on the left side of your screen. Inside the "Shop" window that appears, scroll down until you find the blue "Codes" section.

In this codes section, you can type (or copy/paste) any of the above codes into the text box. Once you've made sure the code is correct, click the green "Redeem" button to redeem the code for its rewards. Simple!

All expired Go Fishing codes

1MVISITS

5MVISITS

40KLIKES

30KLIKES

20KLIKES

10KLIKES

RELEASE

That concludes this guide listing all the newest active Go Fishing codes. If you're looking to redeem more free rewards for other popular Roblox games, check out our guides on all the Fisch codes, Squid Game X codes, Blox Fruits codes, Anime Royale codes, Shindo Life codes, and more!