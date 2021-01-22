Go home, Assassin's Creed Valhalla progress emails, you're drunk

Go home, Assassin's Creed Valhalla progress emails, you're drunkI don't mead to whine...
I finally finished Assassin's Creed Valhalla last night. 100 hours I've poured into that game. It was good! I enjoyed it a lot. Naturally, there are still a couple of things to mop up here and there. There are two more targets on my Order of Ancients assassination list to send packing and one more big county to conquer, plus a myriad of other side bits to wipe from the map, but in terms of Eivor and Sigurd's mad old storyline, I'm pretty much done. I kid you not, though. When I opened my inbox this morning, I had an email from Ubisoft telling me how I could 'spread my influence' now that I've 'forged alliance with two key allies in England. Two!? How about 12? Go home, Valhalla progress emails. You're drunk.
Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program
Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.See more information