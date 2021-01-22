Go home, Assassin's Creed Valhalla progress emails, you're drunk

I finally finished Assassin's Creed Valhalla last night. 100 hours I've poured into that game. It was good! I enjoyed it a lot. Naturally, there are still a couple of things to mop up here and there. There are two more targets on my Order of Ancients assassination list to send packing and one more big county to conquer, plus a myriad of other side bits to wipe from the map, but in terms of Eivor and Sigurd's mad old storyline, I'm pretty much done. I kid you not, though. When I opened my inbox this morning, I had an email from Ubisoft telling me how I could 'spread my influence' now that I've 'forged alliance with two key allies in England. Two!? How about 12? Go home, Valhalla progress emails. You're drunk.