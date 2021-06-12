Godfall's first expansion adds more snazzy armour in August

The looter-slasher action-RPG Godfall is getting its first paid expansion later this year, adding a fiery new realm, new story missions and - yeah, you get it, all the usual DLC things. Much more importantly, it's also adding a bunch of shiny new fashion. From the looks of things we're getting some stylish animal helmets that we'll be able to strut around in amongst the flames. The DLC, aptly named Fire & Darkness, is coming out on August 10th.

Can you blame me for enjoying these hot new lewks? After all, Godfall truly is 100% about the aesthetic.

In the trailer I'm seeing lion and wolf head helmets, winged helmets, and helmets with cool skulls on the front. The body armour is pretty good too, I'm just rather taken with the safari theme. Developers Counterplay Games are adding 20 new Valorplate skins (magic armour) and loads of new loot, so there'll be plenty to wear down the catwalk, I'm sure.

The Fire & Darkness expansion also adds what the trailer calls the game's biggest area yet, the Fire Realm, with a bunch of new bosses and enemies to slay.

At the same time this paid expansion releases, the free Lightbringer update will drop too. This adds the new Endgame mode, which a press release says is a "race against the darkness to close three Tears before facing down throngs of enemies in a massive final battle." The game is getting a matchmaking beta as well, so you can find other folks to play with through the game.

All this arrives on August 10th. Godfall is heading to PS4 on that date too, which seems like the wrong way around, seeing as it's already on PS5 (though those are notoriously difficult to get ahold of, so it makes some sense).

