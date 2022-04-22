Godzilla and King Kong are coming to stomp Call Of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard in May

Bestest monster frenemies King Kong and Godzilla will get to break stuff in season three of Call Of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard battle royale, Activision has announced. Cue much bellowing.

Dubbing Godzilla and Kong as ‘Titans’ of Universal Pictures’ Monsterverse, Call Of Duty is introducing the pair to the Caldera map in the time-limited Operation Monarch event beginning May 11th. According to the patch notes, Monarch is the name of the organisation that tracks down these cryptozoological Titans. Somehow there have been two movies starring the big ape-lad and the large dragon with bad breath now, one of which came out last year. I guess this is a tie-in to that one.

Caldera is receiving a makeover, with some dodgy weather, big-ass skulls, rib cages and the remains of giant snakes at a new area called the Monarch Dig Site between the Mine and Ruins. This season introduces three new operators too.

Ginormous monsters aren’t the only odd thing showing their faces in Call Of Duty. Earlier this week, gangster rapper and Just Eat proponent Snoop Dogg dusted off his Bong Ripper and landed as an operator in Warzone and Vanguard. It’s not the first time he’s shown up in a CoD game, amongst other things. If you really can’t get enough Snoop then give this weird soundboard on the CoD site a go to surprise passersby.

Activision Blizzard are still wrangling with lawsuits and reports claming they’re responsible for sexual harrassment and discrimination of their workers. Microsoft recently picked up the company for a cool $69 billion (£50 billion), but Activision still can’t seem to shake off issues of staff welfare. They excluded unionised Warzone devs at Raven Software when they converted all other QA staff to full-time contracts earlier this month.

Call Of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play download from Battle.net and its season three launches on April 27th.