Going Medieval is a buildier, friendlier Rimworld spinoff

Going Medieval is a buildier, friendlier Rimworld spinoffProbably not what Ving Rhames meant
Going Medieval will be huge. I had an eye on it, but didn't expect it to land quite so well as it already has, and now that I've had time to try it out, hoboy. What a delight.
It is, in a word, the leading contender for the next Rimworld. I try not to be so reductive, but denying Rimworld's influence here is pointless. It has a less colourful setting but aside from that it copies pretty much everything. And that’s okay.
Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun Premium subscriptions
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information