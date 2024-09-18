Gold Teeth is a tabletop RPG about "piracy and occult horror" from RPS pals Jim Rossignol and Marsh Davies

We don't write much about board and paper games around these parts, not since Cardboard Children was sent to the dissolving pits. I still feel that roleplay and strategy gaming has a home here on RPS even when it's not digital though, and doubly so when it's the work of our former comrades.

Enter Gold Teeth, a tabletop RPG "of piracy & occult horror" which just cleared its Kickstarter funding goal, and which is designed by Marsh Davies and Jim Rossignol (RPS in peace).

Marsh produced excellent work for RPS during our post-pre-history adolescence, slinging alt text as chief of Premature Evaluation (also covered in lye in the RPS column latrine). He also led some of our earliest sorties into video territory with Fail Forward.

Jim Rossignol, I don't really remember, but I think he wrote a post or two?

Gold Teeth, then. It's a 3-6 player tabletop roleplaying game in which players form a crew of gnarly sailors in 1781 and traverse land and sea in search of "some measure of salvation in a place doomed by colonial terror and supernatural catastrophe." It's adapted from Forged In The Dark's ruleset, is a standalone successor to the Marsh and Jim's own landlubbing original Teeth, and comes as a 350+ page hardback and full-colour book.

The Kickstarter pitches it as "Sea Of Thieves meets Uzumaki", among other appealing comparisons. It's due to ship sometime in late 2025, but if that seems too long to wait, or if you need a greater taste of what Gold Teeth might offer, the Kickstarter page also suggests you try the free digital versions of Teeth one-shots which are available via Itch. I'd find anything called Night Of The Hogmen irresistible.

Obviously the disclosure here could be as long as the actual post. I have hired Marsh and I was hired by Jim. I have played D&D with both of them. Marsh and I have been drunk on my many podcasts together, leading to only occasional disaster. These facts only strengthen my belief in their talent, and in the wisdom of supporting any project which permits Marsh to write and draw fucked up shit at sea. I'm also pretty sure some of you RPS readers might like to know that two of our good eggs are hatching new schemes, so here's the link to that Kickstarter again.