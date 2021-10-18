If your reaction to hearing that the villains of Batman 'em up Gotham Knights are the Court of Owls is "Hoo?", 1) wow, good grief 2) you might want to watch these new trailers. Released over the weekend during the DC FanDome pow-o-rama, they introduce the secret society who pull Gotham's strings, as well as giving us a peek at the game's version of Penguin.

Introduced to the comics in 2011, the Court of Owls are a secret society of posh folk who have secretly ruled Gotham for centuries. They've done a pretty poor job of that, haven't they. They became the Batbaddies in in Batprequel TV show Gotham for a bit too. Here, this "behind the scenes" video explains more about them:

Gotham Knights is set after the death of Batman, with his Batpals stepping up to Batfight crime in his Batplace. We'll get to play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing (aka Robin), or Red Hood (aka Robin) in either singleplayer or two-player co-op. Warner Bros. describe it as an "open-world, third-person action RPG" but haven't yet shown what that actually means. Update: yeah they have, you dozy bint.

Originally due this year, Gotham Knights is now expect to launch in 2022 on Steam. It's made by WB Games Montreal.

As for the big Batdevs on the Batscene, Batman: Arkham series creators Rocksteady, we got another look at their next Batgame over the weekend with a new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer. That one's also due in 2022. Still no look at that game actually in action.