If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grab a 15.6-in portable OLED monitor for $200 at Amazon US

This Innocn model has been tested and approved by John Linneman of Digital Foundry too.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on
an innocn oled portable monitor, showing a retro game
John Linneman

Portable monitors are pretty awesome - they're an easy way to get a dual screen setup going on a laptop, and also work well to expand the Steam Deck's rather modest screen into something a little more co-op friendly. Of course, they also work for desktop computers too - and are much more portable and space-saving than an average actual desktop monitor.

You can even get OLED models now - and a coupon code on Amazon US brings one model down from Innocn from $350 to $200 when you tick the 'coupon' box on the product page. That's quite a bargain for a 15.6-in portable screen of this calibre.

Innocn sounds like a random no-name company, but my colleague John Linneman of Digital Foundry actually reviewed this very monitor for Eurogamer. His verdict? At the original price of $309, "the extra cost [over a non-OLED portable monitor] is absolutely warranted. The leap in image quality is significant and it's still an affordable way to gain access to an OLED display. Given this, the Innocn 15K1F stands as one of the best options available in the lightweight portable monitor class of displays."

A strong recommendation then - and again, that's for a monitor that initially cost $109 more than it costs right now. At $200, the Innocn OLED is a seriously good deal, and well worth picking up if you can make use of it.

As well as serving in a dual-screen laptop setup, John also hits on the mobile gaming angle, suggesting that the device can be used with a range of console and PC hardware when you're travelling and don't have easy access to a TV. There's both Mini HDMI and a USB-C input, so you're well covered for both newer (USB-C) and older (HDMI) devices. Obviously, the advantage of the USB-C is that you can get power and video through the one cable; with the Mini HDMI to HDMI cable you'll need to use the USB cable to actually power the device.

The screen used here is actually legitimately good too. It reached a peak brightness of 394 nits, marginally brighter than a Switch OLED and nearly double the PS Vita, and colour reproduction is solid too. You're limited to 1080p 60Hz (a 4K model is also available at a higher price) and there's no form of VRR or black frame insertion, but these would be rare inclusions for this kind of form factor - and especially for $200!

So, if you fancy gaming on a better-looking, faster-responding, perfect-blacks-having portable display, this is well worth checking out while it's available at a reduced price.

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch