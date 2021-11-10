If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Grab the Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy free to keep

Claim the side-scrolling spin-offs by Friday
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Diving from a rooftop in an Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India screenshot.

As part of their 35th birthday celebrations, Ubisoft are now giving away the Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy free for keepsies on PC. You have until Friday to claim your copies of the spin-offs, which converted AssCreed's sneak-o-murdering into 2.5D side-scrolling platformers. They told stories of three different assassins in China, India, and Russia across several hundred years, with art styles inspired by their setting. And right now they're free.

Watch on YouTube

Head on over to this Ubipage to get the Trilogy free. You have until Friday the 12th at 10am (your local time) to claim a copy, then it'll be yours for keepsies. Miss it and you'll miss out.

Released across 2015 and 2016, the three games star different murderers from various spin-off novels and comics and things, but you needn't worry about that. Basically, they have to do stabbing, because of aliens. I heard they're ooookkkaaaayy? I didn't play them because I hear "Assassin's Creed spin-off novel" and immediately leap from a high point, whether there's a hay cart below or not. Did you? What do you say, reader dear?

The trilogy still usually costs £21 so free isn't bad. Yeah, it requires Ubisoft's launcher and that is bum, but you likely already have it installed if you play modern Ubisoft games.

Ubisoft's 35th birthday celebrations include other giveaways and contests and things.

A group of current and former Ubisoft employees recently launched a petition seeking public support for their demands for reform in the wake of allegations of widespread abuse at the company.

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch