Grab the SanDisk Ultra MicroSD at a discount this Black Friday

The Steam Deck is a wonderful piece of hardware, but if you purchased the 64GB version of Valve's transformative handheld, it isn't going to be long before you're struggling for storage space. Modern games are large, to the point where some titles, like Baldur's Gate 3, wouldn't even fit on the basic model. Luckily, the Deck's drive space can be expanded through slotting in a MicroSD card. And wouldn't you know it? One of the best budget MicroSD cards is even cheaper than usual Black Friday.

The SanDisk Ultra is RPS' pick for the best cheap MicroSD card, and one of our favourite Steam Deck accessories. It comes in a broad range of capacities from 32GB all the way up to 1TB. Its inexpensiveness does come at a cost, but it's a cost you don't have to worry about paying if you're using it to bulk out your Steam Deck's storage. As James noted in our rundown of the best MicroSD cards for Steam Deck, "Where games performance is concerned, read speed is king, and the affordable Ultra can keep pace with pricier cards.

UK deals:

US deals:

There are a few different deals on the SanDisk Ultra this Black Friday, though some are better than others. If you're in the UK, the best deal can be found on the 512GB capacity card, which is down from £38 to £28 on Amazon. All other card capacities have slighter discounts, though they still bring down the price. American readers, meanwhile, can get the 256GB card for $15, the 512GB more for $30, and the 1TB model for $80. So whichever side of the pond you're based at, there's no reason to run short of Steam Deck storage again.