Black Friday 2023

Get all the latest PC gaming deals right here

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grab the SanDisk Ultra MicroSD at a discount this Black Friday

Boost your Steam Deck's storage capacity.

A hand holding the SanDisk Ultra microSD card over a Steam Deck.
Rick Lane avatar
Deals by Rick Lane Contributor
Published on

The Steam Deck is a wonderful piece of hardware, but if you purchased the 64GB version of Valve's transformative handheld, it isn't going to be long before you're struggling for storage space. Modern games are large, to the point where some titles, like Baldur's Gate 3, wouldn't even fit on the basic model. Luckily, the Deck's drive space can be expanded through slotting in a MicroSD card. And wouldn't you know it? One of the best budget MicroSD cards is even cheaper than usual Black Friday.

The SanDisk Ultra is RPS' pick for the best cheap MicroSD card, and one of our favourite Steam Deck accessories. It comes in a broad range of capacities from 32GB all the way up to 1TB. Its inexpensiveness does come at a cost, but it's a cost you don't have to worry about paying if you're using it to bulk out your Steam Deck's storage. As James noted in our rundown of the best MicroSD cards for Steam Deck, "Where games performance is concerned, read speed is king, and the affordable Ultra can keep pace with pricier cards.

UK deals:

SanDisk Ultra 64GB - £7.78 from Amazon UK (was £8.90)

SanDisk Ultra 128GB - £10 from Amazon UK (was £11.25)

SanDisk Ultra 256GB - £16 from Amazon UK (was £17)

SanDisk Ultra 512GB - £28 from Amazon UK (was £38)

SanDisk Ultra 1TB - £80 from Amazon UK (was £85)

US deals:

SanDisk Ultra 64GB - $9.50 from B&H Photo Video (was $13.50)

SanDisk Ultra 128GB - $12 from B&H Photo Video (was $20)

SanDisk Ultra 256GB - $15 from B&H Photo Video (was $33)

SanDisk Ultra 512GB - $30 from B&H Photo Video (was $60)

SanDisk Ultra 1TB - $90 from B&H Photo Video (was $140)

There are a few different deals on the SanDisk Ultra this Black Friday, though some are better than others. If you're in the UK, the best deal can be found on the 512GB capacity card, which is down from £38 to £28 on Amazon. All other card capacities have slighter discounts, though they still bring down the price. American readers, meanwhile, can get the 256GB card for $15, the 512GB more for $30, and the 1TB model for $80. So whichever side of the pond you're based at, there's no reason to run short of Steam Deck storage again.

For all our top picks of the Black Friday season, check out our guides to the best Black Friday PC gaming deals and the best Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals. We'll be updating these with all the best-value offers on quality hardware, right up to the day itself on November 24th (and Cyber Monday on November 27th).

Get the best Black Friday PC gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Hardware PC Gaming Deals SanDisk
About the Author
Rick Lane avatar

Rick Lane

Contributor

Rick snuck into his dad's office to play Doom when he was six and has been obsessed with PC gaming ever since. A freelance journalist since 2008, he's contributed to RPS since 2014. He loves shooters, survival games, and anything to do with VR. If you ask him about immersive sims, expect to be there for a while.

Comments