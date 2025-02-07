Grand Theft Auto 6 is still hitting consoles in autumn, says Take-Two boss, promise

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of megapublisher Take-Two, has reassured nervy shareholders in his big boy company by repeating that Grand Theft Auto 6 is on-track for an autumn release this year. The businessfella made the comments in a public call in which the company presented its quarterly financial earnings. Basically one of those big Zoom chats for stockbrokers. But while the executive happily reaffirmed the next GTA's arrival on console, there is still no word of a release window for PC players.

Zelnick repeated that Rockstar would launch the criminalistic third-person city wrecker for consoles "in the fall" and also confirmed Mafia: The Old Country's summer release, as well as Borderlands 4's release sometime "before year end".

It's a bit weird to write a news story which is essentially: "nothing has changed". Especially since Zelnick already told us the same thing in November last year. Back then Zelnick said he was "highly confident in the timing". I'm not sure why I'm even writing this.

I know! Let's think of this news story as, oh, an investment. If GTA 6 is delayed, we can make a post about the delay and then link back to these two news items, with a headline like "GTA 6 has been delayed even though Take-Two told everyone it wouldn't be... twice". So if you're seeing this article from the future in which that has happened: hello!

The call also includes the usual business boasts. GTA V has sold 210 million copies, says Zelnick. GTA Online has spanned three console generations. Take-Two have an "extraordinary corporate database" that tracks 1 billion records about their players. "We observe all privacy regulations, of course." adds Zelnick, cyberpunkily.

Most of this he says after being asked broadly about sales expectations and whether younger people will buy the game, with some brief stakeholder lipbiting over "lapsed players".

"We're looking over our shoulder," says Zelnick, "our competitors are not asleep... Rockstar Games in particular seeks perfection in everything they do."

It'd be good if they could perfectly give me a PC release date. I'm needy and insecure too!