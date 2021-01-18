Grand theft horse game Rustler rides into early access next month

I hope you're not full up on early access announcements yet because I've got another one for you: Rustler, which has nicknamed itself Grand Theft Horse. This irreverent action sandbox styles itself as an homage to old GTA games with the historical accuracy of Monty Python. If equine heists are your thing, you can find it riding off into early access in February.

"Play as The Guy, whose parents apparently were too lazy to give him a proper name," say Jutsu Games. "Experience feudal injustice, inquisition, witch-hunting, and join The Grand Tournament. Meet valiant, yet incredibly stupid knights. Complete a wide variety of twisted missions and quests, or don’t give a damn about the plot and bring mayhem in the villages and cities."

Rustler has shoved out a new teaser trailer for its early access announcement, but it's a whole live action thing. For a look at how the game actually plays, here's a trailer from last summer that'll give you an idea.

Steal horses, punch folks, get chased by horse cops with blinking horse lights. You know, classic medieval thievery stuff. There's at least one flagrant Monty Python And The Holy Grail reference in there which has made me realize "oh dear this is my age group's sense of humor". I can't be sure that Rustler gets any more clever than that but hey, having a bard follow you around as your personal soundtrack seems good for a few laughs.

Rustler plans to be in early access for about six months to add additional quests, more horses and carts, and other features requested by players.

You can find Rustler over on Steam where it will launch in early access on February 18th.