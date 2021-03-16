If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

GRIME is a metroidvania where you play as a humanoid black hole

The premise pulled me in
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published
Art from GRIME which shows the black hole-headed protagonist about to fight a huge monster.

The MIX's Game Dev Direct happened a couple of days ago, and I've been catching up on all the cool indie games that were shown off during the event. One that's caught my eye is GRIME, a metroidvania where you play as a character with a black hole for a head. A literal spacetime-deforming blob for a skull. And you know what? It looks like a good time.

GRIME is a metroidvania game where you play as a humanoid black hole and bash your way through a surrealist world filled with horrors. It does remind me a touch of Getting Over It's desert landscape, but if it had succumbed to an eldritch nightmare. Given the game's premise, I would not be surprised if the final boss is a mangled horror that resides in a giant pot, wielding a sledgehammer in each of its tentacles.

Judging by GRIME's gameplay trailer above, your black hole-head provides some key benefits. Kill an enemy and it seems like your gravity-brain will absorb their nutrients - yum. And if an enemy chucks something at you, your space-skull can suck it up, and reflect it back at them. Science rules.

Despite its bizarre setup, GRIME looks like a decent time. I'm particularly into the parry, which if you time correctly, straight up sucks enemies into your head. It's at around the 1:16 mark in the trailer, and curiously, a message springs up which says "Clawhound 1/3" afterwards. I wonder what happens when you round off that number?

GRIME is due out sometime this year, made by Clover Bite and published by Akupara Games. You can keep up to date with the game over on its Steam page.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch