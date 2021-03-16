GRIME is a metroidvania where you play as a humanoid black hole

The MIX's Game Dev Direct happened a couple of days ago, and I've been catching up on all the cool indie games that were shown off during the event. One that's caught my eye is GRIME, a metroidvania where you play as a character with a black hole for a head. A literal spacetime-deforming blob for a skull. And you know what? It looks like a good time.

GRIME is a metroidvania game where you play as a humanoid black hole and bash your way through a surrealist world filled with horrors. It does remind me a touch of Getting Over It's desert landscape, but if it had succumbed to an eldritch nightmare. Given the game's premise, I would not be surprised if the final boss is a mangled horror that resides in a giant pot, wielding a sledgehammer in each of its tentacles.

Judging by GRIME's gameplay trailer above, your black hole-head provides some key benefits. Kill an enemy and it seems like your gravity-brain will absorb their nutrients - yum. And if an enemy chucks something at you, your space-skull can suck it up, and reflect it back at them. Science rules.

Despite its bizarre setup, GRIME looks like a decent time. I'm particularly into the parry, which if you time correctly, straight up sucks enemies into your head. It's at around the 1:16 mark in the trailer, and curiously, a message springs up which says "Clawhound 1/3" afterwards. I wonder what happens when you round off that number?

GRIME is due out sometime this year, made by Clover Bite and published by Akupara Games. You can keep up to date with the game over on its Steam page.