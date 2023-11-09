GTA 6 release date speculation, trailer, and gameplay

Want to know more about GTA 6? Since the cryptic note left in a Grand Theft Auto community update back in February 2022, we haven't heard much about the highly anticipated GTA 6. That is - until now.

The blog post cited that the next instalment in the franchise was 'well underway' and finally, we have been promised an official trailer later this year. For more information on the new GTA trailer, as well as the release date and gameplay speculation, read here.

In this guide:

GTA 6 trailer release date

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

With it being over ten years since GTA 5 flew onto the scene, most of us had almost given up hope for a sequel, almost. Rockstar Games has confirmed via X (formally Twitter) that the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game will be released in early December this year (2023). We can safely assume it will be showcased at The Game Awards on December 7th, although this hasn't been officially confirmed yet. An exciting early Christmas present for those of us desperate for any and all information on the game.

Hopefully, we'll be able to confirm many of the GTA 6 gameplay rumours that have leaked over the past few years.

Image credit: Rockstar Games/Take-Two

There is currently no release date for GTA 6 as of writing, reducing many to speculate. Although Rockstar has been tight-lipped about anything GTA 6-related, there has been a slew of rumours following the title since the blog post back in February 2022. A Bloomberg report from July 2022 cited a possible release date for GTA 6 during Take-Two's 2024 fiscal year which would place the date somewhere between April 2023 to March 2024.

Fans have been quick to hop onto this proposed schedule after Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two spoke in an interview with CNBC News about a proposed 8 billion dollars revenue for games for the year. This was a large leap from other years, suggesting that there may be a huge release expected to make up for the expected increase in earnings.

During the interview, when questioned if the projections indicated that GTA 6 was coming out, Zelnick responded, "We’ve said that we're working on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto but Rockstar hasn’t announced a release date yet. We've been working on this huge pipeline, we have 36 titles coming to market in the fiscal (year) 25 and 26 and we obviously have high expectations".

So, if you're expecting a release date along with the trailer release in December 2023, sadly you may have to temper your expectations. We may be fortunate enough to get the year of release, but is likely to be a while before the release window is narrowed down further.

GTA 6 gameplay details

With the circulated information and after a leak in late 2022 where hackers gained access to early development footage, many of us are wondering where GTA 6 will be set and what new characters we can expect.

As per the Bloomberg report, published in July 2022, there were a few insights into the setting and narrative focus of GTA 6. The main takeaways were that it will likely be set in a modern-day Vice City, an exciting prospect for long-standing fans of the franchise eager to dip back into the Miami-centric city. The report also said that GTA 6 will have a Latina, female protagonist who will be "one of a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde."

Additionally, as per the negative media circulated post Red Dead Redemption 2 and the reported 100-hour work weeks staff suffered to get the game to launch, Rockstar is keen to implement significant changes to the work culture and has promised that they will avoid excessive overtime for staff.

That's everything we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6, including the release date of the first-ever trailer and suspected game release. Keep an eye on this page for subsequent updates.