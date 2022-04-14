Need to know this week’s Podium Car in GTA Online? Once per day you can head down to GTA Online's Diamond Casino to spin the Lucky Wheel. Spins cost $500 a pop and reward an array of fabulous prizes. The most coveted among them is the podium car, a rotating prize vehicle that you can walk away with for cheap. At around 1 in 20 odds, you probably won’t win every week, but when you do, you will make out like a bandit. Check out this week’s top prize below.

GTA Online Podium Car: April 14 - April 20

The current Podium Car is the Obey Tailgater S. Added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, the Savestra would normally cost you $1,495,000 from Legendary Motorsport. At its basic level, it has excellent traction which makes it perfect for remaining in control while travelling at high speeds. Also, it has a decent top speed and acceleration when you buy it, which means it takes very few upgrades to make it a speedy vehicle. If you want to customise a vehicle to make it your own, the Tailgater is the one for you.

How Much Does a Lucky Wheel Spin Cost?

Spins are only $500 each, so in the event you do win big you will have saved a ton of cash. Other prizes include clothes, discount coupons for various other vehicles, and a mystery prize that can occasionally be worth even more than the podium car. This is all in-game money too, so it is worth taking a spin on the Lucky Wheel each day. The podium car will change every Thursday, and we’ll update this guide when it does to keep you in the loop.

That’s the breakdown for this week’s podium car! Give that Lucky Wheel a spin and hope you come up big. If you’re a newer player ready for some conventional car shopping, check out our guide to the best cheap cars in GTA 5. For those of you with some savings to burn, we’ve got a list of the five fastest cars in GTA Online.