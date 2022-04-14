If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA Online Podium Car (April 14): What is the top Lucky Wheel prize this week?

Find out which car is the podium prize this week
Charlie Biggerstaff avatar
Guide by Charlie Biggerstaff Contributor
Additional contributions by
Updated on
GTA Online Podium Car: Obey Tailgater S

Need to know this week’s Podium Car in GTA Online? Once per day you can head down to GTA Online's Diamond Casino to spin the Lucky Wheel. Spins cost $500 a pop and reward an array of fabulous prizes. The most coveted among them is the podium car, a rotating prize vehicle that you can walk away with for cheap. At around 1 in 20 odds, you probably won’t win every week, but when you do, you will make out like a bandit. Check out this week’s top prize below.

GTA Online Podium Car: April 14 - April 20

GTA Online Podium Car: Obey Tailgater S

The current Podium Car is the Obey Tailgater S. Added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, the Savestra would normally cost you $1,495,000 from Legendary Motorsport. At its basic level, it has excellent traction which makes it perfect for remaining in control while travelling at high speeds. Also, it has a decent top speed and acceleration when you buy it, which means it takes very few upgrades to make it a speedy vehicle. If you want to customise a vehicle to make it your own, the Tailgater is the one for you.

How Much Does a Lucky Wheel Spin Cost?

Spins are only $500 each, so in the event you do win big you will have saved a ton of cash. Other prizes include clothes, discount coupons for various other vehicles, and a mystery prize that can occasionally be worth even more than the podium car. This is all in-game money too, so it is worth taking a spin on the Lucky Wheel each day. The podium car will change every Thursday, and we’ll update this guide when it does to keep you in the loop.

That’s the breakdown for this week’s podium car! Give that Lucky Wheel a spin and hope you come up big. If you’re a newer player ready for some conventional car shopping, check out our guide to the best cheap cars in GTA 5. For those of you with some savings to burn, we’ve got a list of the five fastest cars in GTA Online.

Tagged With

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Guides

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch