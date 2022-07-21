GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises update will make you an offer you can’t refuse on July 26th

It’s a good time to be bad. At least, that’s what GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises update coming July 26th would have us think. Not only does the update offer some fresh opportunities to make money for all kinds of criminals, but there’s also some changes requested by the GTA Online community inbound too. Check out your options by watching the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update grows your dodgy business options on July 26th.

“The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis,” Rockstar say. “Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, retail supply chains are in turmoil, and to top it off a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.” Sound familiar? Well, at least GTA Online’s ever-adaptable crime bosses are able to take full advantage of the turmoil. Executive, Biker, Gunrunner and Nightclub Owner career paths are all seeing their opportunities expand with the update.

Probably the best part of this new update is the option to chuck patrons who cause trouble out of your nightclub, like you’re Uncle Phil saying bye to Jazzy Jeff. Nicely though, you can chaperone VIPs who’ve passed out off-site to make sure they get home safely. That’s not so bad now, is it? You could keep the beers flowing if you want by taking up one of the biker’s bar resupply missions instead, or restock the powder of all kinds by taking up the executive’s special cargo or gunrunner’s Ammu-Nation resupply missions.

If you don’t fancy criming it up then there’s always the option to go undercover in the new Operation Paper Trail mission. This sees your character joining the International Affairs Agency (IAA) to smoke out the dastardly Duggans. They’re the regional oil barons, and might be behind the out of control prices at the pumps. That’s why CJ always rides a bike, to cut costs.

Expanding felonious horizons isn’t the only alteration coming in the update. Rockstar say they’ve listened to the community, so they’re making tweaks such as nerfing the Oppressor Mk II hoverbike, making accessing snacks and armour in firefights easier, and bypassing griefers by creating invite-only sessions for launching all Business activities including Sell Missions. Payouts are increasing for the original and doomsday heists, along with those for Race and Adversary modes too. You can read more info about what’s to come in Criminal Enterprises here.

The Criminal Enterprises update was announced earlier this month, perhaps as a bit of a sweetener to detract from Rockstar’s decision to scale down support for Red Dead Online in favour of work on the next GTA game.

GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises update hits town on July 26th on PC and console. You can nab GTA V on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £25/$30/€30, which includes access to GTA Online.