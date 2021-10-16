GTA: The Trilogy system requirements and details allegedly leak

Rockstar finally announced their long-rumoured Grand Theft Auto remasters a little over a week ago. Official confirmation that they were on the way hasn't stopped the leaks, however. A user of GTAForums has seemingly leaked a more detailed description of the games and their system requirements.

Rockstar have thus far only officially said that the terribly named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition exists, and that it would bring "graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements." Vague!

User alloc8er on GTAForums has been posting seemingly legitimate leaks about the game for a while, and yesterday posted a more detailed description of the remasters:

"Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail."

The post also contains information of a supposed discount deal for folks who buy the game via Rockstar's own game launcher.

The above paragraph contains more detail about what "graphical improvements" might mean, and if true, is more or less what I'd expected. It's interesting that Rockstar would refer to "three iconic cities" given that San Andreas alone contains three cities, though I suppose two of them aren't so iconic. Also, if they're happy calling this "The Trilogy" when it's not a bundle of GTA 1, 2 and 3, then I suppose clarity of language isn't a high priority.

Shortly thereafter, the same user posted these system requirements:

Minimum requirements: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

8 GB RAM

45 GB Storage Space

Windows 10 Recommended: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

16 GB RAM

45 GB Storage Space

Windows 10

It's worth noting that the i5-2700K and i7-6600K are CPUs which don't exist. The i7-2700K and i5-6600K do, however, so it's possibly just a typo.

That said, these leaks aren't confirmed, so take them all with a grain of salt. The same user also posted an alleged leaked list of achievements for all three games earlier in this week, which would at least be more effort to fake than the newer alleged leaks above.

I still can't imagine myself going back and actually playing these old games, but it's nice that they might be more accessible to new players. The Definitive Edition is due to launch later this year.