Need some of the best cheap cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online? If you are a new or returning player checking out the next-gen console release of GTA 5, you’re probably looking for some affordable wheels to help you navigate the online sandbox. There are a plethora of options after all these years, with dozens of wildly expensive supercars for players to chase. However, we all have to start somewhere. If you need a car under a million bucks to get you started, we’ve got you covered.

Best cheap cars in GTA 5 Online:

Bravado Banshee 900R

Elegy RH8

Schafter V12

Pegassi Monroe

Each of these cars can be obtained for under a million dollars, some for much less. We’ll get into the details below.

Elegy RH8 - best cheap sportscar

The Elegy RH8 is dirt cheap in GTA terms, coming in at only $95,000. However, it performs astoundingly well for the price. The RH8 has great speed, acceleration, and handling, making it a good fit for just about any track. Just be wary of those brakes; The RH8 is great at speeding up, but not so much at slowing down. You get what you pay for.

Bravado Banshee 900R: best cheap supercar

Supercars are not the most affordable bunch, as the fancy name implies. However, the Bravado stands out. This is one of the cheapest supercars in GTA 5 online, and one of the fastest. In fact, it is the fifth fastest car in the entire game. At $565,000 it's still not quite a budget car, but it is by far the best you can get for the price in the super class.

Pegassi Monroe - best cheap classic sportscar

The Monroe comes in a bit cheaper than the Banshee at $490,000 and is another absolute speedster. This is one of the fastest cars in the entire Sports Classics category, topping out at 122 mph. Of course, it's still not quite dirt-cheap, but nothing in the classics category is. If you want to fly around in old-school style, this is the car for you.

Schafter V12 - best cheap sedan

The Schafter is truly cheap for a high-performance vehicle, coming in at only $116,000. Don’t let the price fool you though; this is one of the fastest sedans in GTA 5 Online, and will regularly top the leaderboards in sedan races. It is still fast enough to hang in open categories too, topping out at 124 mph. The Schafter V12 may be cheap, but it just might be the best overall sedan in GTA 5.

Those are the best cheap cars in GTA 5 Online! Use these vehicles to get started in various race categories, cruise the map, or even take on Open Wheel tracks. Once you’ve made some cash and are ready for an upgrade, check out our breakdown of the fastest cars in GTA Online.