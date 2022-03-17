Need to know this week’s Podium Car in GTA 5 Online? Once per day you can head down to GTA 5 Online’s Diamond Casino to spin the Lucky Wheel. Spins cost $500 a pop and reward an array of fabulous prizes. The most coveted among them is the podium car, a rotating prize vehicle that you can walk away with for cheap. At around 1 in 20 odds, you probably won’t win every week, but when you do, you will make out like a bandit. Check out this week’s top prize below.

GTA 5 Online podium car: March 10-24 2022

The current podium car is the Ubermacht Zion Classic. The Zion Classic is a Classic Sportscar, which normally runs you $812,000. So, if you manage to pull it off the podium you will save big time. The Classic isn’t exactly a top-tier race car, topping out at 113 mph with good-but-not-great handling and acceleration. However, it is fantastic for cruising the map in old-school, ‘80s style. Plus, the Classic Sport category vehicles aren’t exactly known for speed anyways, so the Zion Classic will do fine on class-restricted tracks.

Spins are only $500 each, so in the event you do win big you will have saved a ton of cash. Other prizes include clothes, discount coupons for various other vehicles, and a mystery prize that can occasionally be worth even more than the podium car. This is all in-game money too, so it is worth taking a spin on the Lucky Wheel each day. The podium car will change every Thursday, and we’ll update this guide when it does to keep you in the loop. However, the Zion Classic's turn on the podium was extended for the next-gen release, so you have an extra week to snag it.

That’s the breakdown for this week’s podium car! Give that Lucky Wheel a spin and hope you come up big. If you’re a newer player ready for some conventional car shopping, check out our guide to the best cheap cars in GTA 5. For those of you with some savings to burn, we’ve got a list of the five fastest cars in GTA 5 Online.