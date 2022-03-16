Want to know which is the fastest car in GTA 5 Online? The giant playground of Los Santos is chock full of vehicles after almost a decade of updates, and the choices can be outright overwhelming. Of course, speed is the first stat many players will look at, and why shouldn’t it be? GTA Online is a sandbox, and the first thing we all do in a driving sandbox is floor it. If you’re ready to top out your speedometer, look no further than our list of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online.

Fastest cars in GTA 5 Online by top speed:

Ocelot Pariah Grotti Itali RX Pfister 811 Principe Deveste Eight Bravado Banshee 900R

Of course, almost all of these cars cost more than a million dollars, so unless you’ve been building up your bank account you won’t be able to snag them all immediately. So, let’s break things down in a bit more detail.

Ocelot Pariah - fastest car in GTA 5 Online

Class: Sports

Price: $1,420,000

Top speed: 136 mph

Don’t let that Sportscar classification or price tag fool you; the Ocelot Pariah is the fastest car in GTA 5 Online. If all you want is pure, unfiltered speed, the Ocelot Pariah is the car for you. Of course, all that speed comes with drawbacks. The Pariah’s handling and acceleration are nothing to write home about and its braking is downright mediocre. If you’re looking to set lap records on tight, corner-heavy tracks you may want to look elsewhere. If you just want to see that speedometer number go as high as possible though (and really, who doesn’t), hop in a Pariah and floor it.

Grotti Itali RSX

Class: Sports

Price: $3,465,000

Top Speed: 135.3 mph

Number two is indeed another sportscar, the much pricier Grotti Itali RX. This Italian-style beast backs up its price, boasting some of the best acceleration in GTA 5 Online. It also features excellent handling, and better braking than many of its direct competitors, Pariah included. If you’re getting into track races in the Sports category and keep spinning out your Pariah, give the Itali a look.

Pfister 811

Class: Super

Price: $1,135,000

Top Speed: 132.5 mph

The 811 is the first supercar on our list, and boy does it earn the name. This speedster has been a staple of the super-class leaderboards for years and was the fastest car in the game for the 18 months between its release and the introduction of the Pariah back in 2017. If you want the best pure speed for supercar-only races, the Pfister 811 still wins. Plus, it carries well-balanced peripheral stats and a fairly reasonable price tag.

Principe Deveste Eight

Class: Super

Price: $1,795,000

Top Speed: 131.75 mph

Our next supercar is the Principe Deveste Eight, which packs some of the best handling in the class. The Deveste is the smoothest-handling supercar on this list and features fantastic acceleration to boot. Its braking is poor, but the Deveste can still outmaneuver most other supercars, 811 included. With top speeds this close, the Deveste’s superior handling can give it the edge over the 811 on many tracks.

Bravado Banshee 900R

Class: Super

Price: $565,000

Top Speed: 131 mph

The Banshee is by far the cheapest car on this list, making it a great starting point for new players. It is also highly customizable, further solidifying that niche. You can easily upgrade a Banshee to perform closer to more expensive rivals, and it really doesn’t start far behind. All of the supercar top speeds are very close. If you need an affordable entry to the virtual supercar market, the Banshee will do just fine.

Those are the five fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto V Online! Baseline speed may not be the top priority in every style of race, but we’d all be lying if we said we didn’t want to own the fastest thing on four wheels. While you’re here, catch up on the latest news on the next Grand Theft Auto.