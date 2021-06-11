Guilty Gear Strive's metal-shredding fights have just launched

The fight between Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske resumes today with the launch of Guilty Gear Strive. The fighting games series has staged a final encounter with The Man, though if you're already worn out of getting beat up by The Man you can just get wailed on by your pals instead. The latest extreme fighting game is out now with all the heavy-hitting and heavy metal from creator and composer Daisuke Ishiwatari that the series is known for.

Strive's launch trailer here gets into the story bits. There's drama. There's action. There's either world peace or a world war and I'm sure the person who makes the decision is one of these two large lads with their even larger swords.

When it comes to the actual fighting parts, which I imagine is what folks are really into at the end of the day, Strive promises some new moves to tickle the veterans and a warm welcome for fighting game newbies.

Strive adds wall-break moves for bashing your opponents through the edge of the screen and resetting your positions in a new area. Strive also uses a lobby system for matching players of similar skill together in separate floors of a 2D tower that you can mill about while choosing folks to fight.

In the realm of higher resolutions, Arc System Works have made a caveat at launch. Strive does support 4K resolutions, "however we are aware the game is experiencing severe slowdowns during specific situations in battle (generally when counter-hitting), and during specific scenes in Story Mode," they say. "At this time, we would like to urge users to refrain from using 4K resolutions for online gameplay, while we continue to fix the issue. However, setting graphics quality to the lowest does help alleviate the issue a little."

Guilty Gear Strive is out now over on Steam for £55/€60/$60.