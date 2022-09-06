If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gundam Evolution, a free-to-play mech shooter, will launch this month

Gundamn those are some robots
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A big laser goes pew as robots do battle in grey corridors in free-to-play first-person shooter Gundam Evolution.

Gundam Evolution is a free-to-play first-person shooter about piloting the famous anime mechs. A new video released today outlines both the game's release date - September 21st - as well as the post-release updates you can expect, including the season pass and the first batch of additional mechs.

Here's the video:

Watch on YouTube

In Gundam Evolution, players will participate in six-versus-six objective-based fights, with each player piloting a mech from across Gundam's many incarnations. There are 12 to choose from at launch.

Season one, which will last around two months, will then make three new mechs available to unlock. Those are Zaku II with a melee loadout, meaning it's a mech with a big sword; Mahiroo, who has a grenade launcher which can bounce damage between enemies; and Unicorn Gundam, who can buff teammates and who has a beam weapon. If you want to unlock these, you'll need to do it with "Capital Points" that can be earned through polay, or Evo Coins, which you purchase with real monies. No word on pricing yet.

I've watched just enough Gundam to know that these mechs probably have traumatised teenagers listening to jazz music inside. I don't know if that affects your purchasing decisions or not. I think it's a selling point.

The video above goes into other details about the season pass, how it'll operate, and the other kinds of items you can unlock including weapon skins, emotes, and stamps. There will apparently be 500 thingamajigs to unlock at launch. That doesn't particularly appeal to me, but I do like how the big robot combat looks in the rest of the trailer.

Gundam Evolution will launch on PC via Steam on September 21st at 7pm PDT/10pm EDT/3am GMT September 22nd.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch