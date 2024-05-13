All Hades 2 romance options and gifts

Looking for Hades 2 romance options? Like its predecessor, Hades 2 offers romance for those who wish to have a reprieve from the Underworld and its legions of enemies.

Whilst the game is in early access there is no overt romance, but there are specific characters whom you can pass the time with and unlock unique dialogue with. We've listed these below along with the gifts they like and the Incantations you can unlock to improve your romantic relationships in Hades 2.

Hades 2 Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022 Check out the official Hades 2 reveal trailer here and see what adventures await Melinoe.Watch on YouTube

Hades 2 romance options listed

Nemesis may give you the brush off at first, but she's open to gifts. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

The following characters in Hades 2 can join you on romantic excursions like a trip to the Taverna, Baths or Pier:

Hecate

Dora

Nemesis

Moros

Odysseus

Eris

Of the above options, most can be found within the Crossroads. Eris will appear by the locked Fishing Pier doors, left of The Fated List once you unlock the Warded Gateway with the Permeation of Witching-Wards Incantation. Moros will stand near The Fated List once you have brewed the Fated Intervention and Doomed Beckoning Incantations.

How to romance in Hades 2

The Rite of Vapor Cleansing Incantation is likely to be the first Crossroads area you'll unlock in Hades 2 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

In Hades 2 you can give NPCs Nectar to raise friendship. You can also give other gifts which may lead to unique scenes and dialogue. The following gifts can lead to these interactions:

Bath Salts: A visit to the Crossroads Hot Springs. Requires you to brew the Rite of Vapor Cleansing Incantation to unlock (Moly x2, Lotus x2 and Nightshade x2).

A visit to the Crossroads Hot Springs. Requires you to brew the Rite of Vapor Cleansing Incantation to unlock (Moly x2, Lotus x2 and Nightshade x2). Ambrosia: A visit to the Crossroads Taverna. Requires you to brew the Rite of Social Solidarity Incantation to unlock (Nectar x2 and Garlic x2).

A visit to the Crossroads Taverna. Requires you to brew the Rite of Social Solidarity Incantation to unlock (Nectar x2 and Garlic x2). Twin Lures: A visit to the Crossroads Fishing Pier. Requires you to brew the Rite of River-Fording Incantation to unlock (Driftwood x4 and Cattail x2).

The above gifts can be bought from the Wretched Broker in return for Bones once you brew the Incantations mentioned. These Incantations usually become available once you have progressed through Erebus and have picked up at least one of the ingredients needed for them.

NPCs will not always accept gifts. To keep track of the gifts they will accept or to see how far along your relationship is progressing, you can unlock the Empath's Intuition Incantation from Hecate which expands your Book of Shadows to include relationship meters. This requires 1 Fate Fabric and 3 Myrtle (a flower which grows in the third major region beyond Erebus).

See within the hearts for gift stipulations such as Bath Salts or Twin Lures. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

This will also keep track of your relationship with other merchants and Gods, which is incredibly handy if you're chasing max hearts with all of them.

It will also list which gifts the characters will be 'open to' accepting. Standard hearts usually require Nectar. Other hearts will contain the symbol of the gift the character needs, such as Bath Salts.

When you reach all but one heart, the game will tell you that the character 'wants nothing more from you for now (perhaps in the future...)'. As the game is still in early access we can speculate that the last heart will reveal a romance scene but this is yet to be added to the game.

That rounds off our guide to romance in Hades 2. For more Hades 2 tips and tricks, see our guides to the best Boons, best weapons, Arcana Cards, and more.