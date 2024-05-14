Hades 2 will change your "dash" and "sprint" abilities in its first patch

Greek god pulverizing simulator Hades 2 is getting its first patch "later this month", say the developers. Two things are on their to-tweak list. First, something might change about the way resource gathering tools are used (the pickaxe you use to mine silver during a run, for example). Second, and perhaps more significant, is an upcoming change to the way Melinoë's dash and sprint work. We don't know exactly what that change is but, according to Supergiant, it has something to do with your witchy batterer's "distinct style".

"It's important to us that Melinoë have her own distinct style," say Supergiant in an update post, "and for players to be able to navigate her battles and other interactions in a nimble, responsive, expressive way. We have ideas for how to improve her Dash and Sprint."

Interesting. I enjoy how the movement feels so far, that's clear from our Hades 2 early access review. Right now, you have to hold the dash button down to make Melinoë sprint, and release the button to stop sprinting. If I had the big hat that said "in charge of Greek god design" on it, I'd maybe make Melinoë's sprint occur automatically after a dash, and cut it off as soon as she performs any other move. Then again, these are easy things to say, and it's not even clear if it's a control issue the studio is concerned about. Also, I am not in the studio, looking at reams of hefty player data. So I'll take off my big fake hat now.

Other than that, it's set to be a Supergiant update but not a super-giant update, if you get what I mean. Other "enhancements and fixes" are coming, the developers say. Like I've mentioned, one planned change is an alteration to resource gathering.

"We want Hades II players to focus on goals that are important to them," they say, "though don't want resource gathering to feel too frustrating, such as if you didn't bring the right gathering tool along for the ride."

That might mean some way to swap tools during runs, or the ability to carry multiple tools. Normally, once you've chosen a tool you're locked-in to having that tool the whole run. For example, if you pick the fishing rod but then see a ton of digging spots where the spade would have been handy, you might feel some seed-based FOMO. An ability to swap tools mid-run, or to pair tools, might be welcome. But as with the dashing change, we don't know the studio's exact plans. I am but a lowly oracle. Look deeply into my pool and you will see the fates send only ripples.